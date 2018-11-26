Man Shot, Killed By Clare County Deputies Identified

We have an update to the fatal shooting involving Clare County deputies.

At around 9:20 Wednesday night, deputies were called out to an assault in progress in the 1900 Block of Finley Lake Ave in Lincoln Township.

According to the state police, once deputies arrive on scene, they were involved in a shooting.

Details about what lead up to the shooting have not yet been released, but police say it resulted in the death of 42 year-old Robert William Reid of Harrison.

According to police, a preliminary autopsy shows that Reid died of multiple gunshot wounds.

As a result, three Clare County deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the state police.

Those results will be presented to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office for review.