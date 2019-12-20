Man Shoots Himself as Police Attempt to Arrest Him

A shocking story out of Grand Traverse County, a man shot himself as detectives attempted to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Authorities from the Cadillac Post investigated an attempted suicide by a man who shot himself while police from Grand Traverse attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Thursday morning in Traverse City, at the Village of Bay Ridge, two officers went to the apartments to serve a felony arrest warrant for embezzlement to an employee of the apartment complex.

Authorities say they found the suspect on the third floor of the complex when the suspect suddenly showed a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at police.

Police immediately took cover and ordered him to drop the gun, the suspect then ran in the opposite direction, down a staircase and outside to the parking lot.

Authorities caught up with the man and again told him to drop the weapon, he then shot himself in the head as a means to take his own life.

The suspect’s name has not been released and is only described as a 40-year-old man from Williamsburg, he was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.