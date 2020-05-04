Man Seriously Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Mason Co.
Posted On May 4, 2020
574 Views1
A crash on U.S 131 with a deer caused a man to be seriously injured.
Mason County authorities say the crash happened in the northbound lanes of US 31 east of Pere Marquette Hwy off-ramp in Mason County’s Pere Marquette Township.
A-56-year old Fountain man collided with a deer while on his motorcycle, causing him to be ejected and seriously injured.
The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and he was later taken to the hospital.