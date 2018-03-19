- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Seriously Injured After Hitting Deer, Rolling UTV

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 19, 2018
158 Views
0

The driver of an UTV was seriously injured after hitting a deer.

That accident happened in Mason County on Sunday.

Deputies were called to the crash on Sherman Road in Hamlin Township around 7:30 in the evening.

Deputies say a 44-year-old man from Ludington was driving an Arctic Cat UTV on Sherman Road when he hit a deer.

The crashed caused him to lose control and roll over, ejecting him from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in Ludington for treatment of serious injuries before being flown to a downstate hospital for further treatment.

Post Views: 158



Trending Now
Police Find Missing 15 Year-Old Cadillac Girl Safe
Remington Hernandez March 16, 2018
Blood Donations Encouraged During Red Cross Month
Remington Hernandez March 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Man Seriously Injured After Hitting Deer, Rolling UTV
Share No Comment