Man Seriously Injured After Hitting Deer, Rolling UTV

The driver of an UTV was seriously injured after hitting a deer.

That accident happened in Mason County on Sunday.

Deputies were called to the crash on Sherman Road in Hamlin Township around 7:30 in the evening.

Deputies say a 44-year-old man from Ludington was driving an Arctic Cat UTV on Sherman Road when he hit a deer.

The crashed caused him to lose control and roll over, ejecting him from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in Ludington for treatment of serious injuries before being flown to a downstate hospital for further treatment.