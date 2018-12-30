Man Seriously Injured After Crash into Wexford County Road Commission Plow

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing into a plow truck in Wexford County.

At around 3:48 Sunday morning, deputies and rescue crews responded to W. 13th St., just east of S. 37 Rd. in Haring Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 42 year-old Cadillac man was driving west on 13th St. when he crashed into the back of a Road Commission plow truck.

Deputies say the man was trapped in his pickup and had to be extricated by firefighters.

EMS then took the man to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The man was wearing a seatbelt at the time, but deputies did not say whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the plow, a 47 year-old Tustin man, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.