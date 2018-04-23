Man Sentenced to Prison For Soliciting Underaged Girls

A man who was soliciting children online has been sentenced.

According to the court – Guy Raymond pled guilty to several offenses on March 8th.

That stems from his arrest back in November.

That’s when the MSP arrested Raymond for soliciting underage girls.

The charges he plead guilty of included using a computer to commit a crime, accosting children for immoral purposes, and habitual offender second offense.

He was sentenced to 44 months to 10 1/2 years in prison on the charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

And he was sentenced to 28 months to six years on the charge of accosting children.

The sentences are to be served consecutively.