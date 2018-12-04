Man Sentenced to Prison For Murder During Robbery in Kalkaska County

A man convicted of murdering a man during a robbery has been sentenced.

A Kalkaska County jury found Terrance Jordan guilty of open murder and armed robbery early last month.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that happened almost a year ago at a home on Gonyer Rd. in Springfield Township.

According to prosecutors, Jordan and accomplice Jason Morgan broke into the home of Broderick Ward on November 22nd of 2017.

The robbery, which was reportedly drug related, eventually lead to the shooting death of Ward.

Jordan has now been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder charge.

Morgan plead guilty to the armed robbery charge, leading to the dismissal of the murder charge.

He is set to be sentenced later this month.