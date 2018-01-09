Man Sentenced To Prison For Driving Drunk, Hitting Motorcyclist in Antrim County

The man convicted of hitting a motorcyclist in Antrim County has been sentenced.

Back in August of 2017, 34 year-old Aaron Kinnie was on M-88 when he was hit by a pickup truck, driven by 42 year-old Robert Kleeman.

Kinnie was taken to Munson Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Kleeman was charged and plead guilty to operating while intoxicated causing injury.

He was then convicted and sentenced to three to five years in prison.

Two other charges for failing to stop at the scene of an accident and habitual offender were dismissed.