Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for Making Child Porn in Mason County
Posted On November 25, 2020
136 Views0
A man will spend over 20 years in prison after being sentenced for child porn.
A judge has sentenced Jeffrey Stieger to 25 years in prison for making child porn in Mason County.
Steiger was arrested last year in November after a two-month investigation.
Police say the suspect secretly recorded children he knew and kept the videos on electronics.
Steiger plead guilty to all of his charges.