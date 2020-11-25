- Advertisement -
Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for Making Child Porn in Mason County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 25, 2020
A man will spend over 20 years in prison after being sentenced for child porn. 

A judge has sentenced Jeffrey Stieger to 25 years in prison for making child porn in Mason County. 

Steiger was arrested last year in November after a two-month investigation. 

Police say the suspect secretly recorded children he knew and kept the videos on electronics. 

Steiger plead guilty to all of his charges.

