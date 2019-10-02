Man Sentenced for Role in Charlevoix Co. Attack, Property Damage Case

A man involved in an argument that turned violent learned his punishment in a Charlevoix County circuit court.

Terry Lee McCall was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years behind bars for his role in the crime…

Which occurred in Eveline Township back in September of 2018.

Court documents show two people were attacked by McCall, Burton Cortez and two others.

Cortez used a knife to slash a victim’s tires and stab him, while McCall punched and tried to pull the victim out of their car.

McCall already pleaded guilty to attempted malicious destruction of property and habitual offender fourth offense.

An already lengthy record, McCall spent more than a decade behind bars on breaking and entering convictions.

Cortez, his co-defendant was sentenced to up to 90 months in December of last year.