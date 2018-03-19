Man Sentenced For Groping Teen At Grand Traverse Mall

The man accused of groping a girl at the Grand Traverse Mall is heading to prison.

Back in November of last year, 25 year-old David Malm-Kukulski followed a 16 year-old girl into a bathroom and waited behind a stall.

When she was washing her hands, Malm-Kukulski came up behind her and grabbed her behind.

When she turned to confront him, he fled out the door and left the store.

He plead guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree, and was sentenced to 8 months to 3 years in prison.