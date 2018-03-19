- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Sentenced For Groping Teen At Grand Traverse Mall

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 19, 2018
196 Views
0

The man accused of groping a girl at the Grand Traverse Mall is heading to prison.

Back in November of last year, 25 year-old David Malm-Kukulski followed a 16 year-old girl into a bathroom and waited behind a stall.

When she was washing her hands, Malm-Kukulski came up behind her and grabbed her behind.

When she turned to confront him, he fled out the door and left the store.

He plead guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree, and was sentenced to 8 months to 3 years in prison.

Post Views: 196



Trending Now
Police Find Missing 15 Year-Old Cadillac Girl Safe
Remington Hernandez March 16, 2018
Blood Donations Encouraged During Red Cross Month
Remington Hernandez March 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Man Sentenced For Groping Teen At Grand Traverse Mall
Share No Comment