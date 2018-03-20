Man Sentenced for Animal Torture, Dog Recovering and Evaluated for Veterans Dog Service Program

A Clare County man is headed to prison for torturing a dog and assaulting an inmate.

The investigation began in June of 2017 when Animal Control Officers were called to a home in Hayes Township for the report of an injured dog.

The officers were able to take the dog to an animal hospital where it underwent emergency surgery.

Authorities were able to identify and locate the dog’s owner, a 29-year-old from Harrison.

He was arrested several days later and charged with one count of felony Animal Killing/Torturing and one count of animal cruelty.

While being served the warrant, the suspect, Joshua Hook, is said to have resisted Deputies, which lead to him being charged with felony obstruction of police.

And then while he was incarcerated in the Clare County Jail awaiting his trial – he assaulted another inmate in January of this year.

He was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the attack.

In February Hook pled no contest to the charges of attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm, attempted animal killing or torture, and lying to police.

Hook also released ownership of the dog to Animal Control.

Hook has been sentenced to 16 to 24 months in jail for the charges of animal torture and lying to police.

The judge also sentenced him to another 23 to 60 months in prison for the attempted assault.

That sentence is to be served after Hook completes the sentences for the other charges.

He also must pay thousands of dollars in fines and court fees.

The dog survived the emergency surgery and has been recovering.

At this time the dog is being evaluated for placement with the Northern Michigan K9 Police Dog Service Program and with Dogs of Honor, a Veterans Service Dog Program.