Man Sentenced After Stealing Marijuana and Tampering with Evidence

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 10, 2018
A man that pled guilty to stealing marijuana and tampering with evidence has been sentenced.

On Friday, 26 year-old Trevor Blackwell of Charlevoix was sentenced to 4 to 20 years for breaking and entering and 2 to 4 years for tampering with evidence.

Back in 2017, Blackwell and others broke into two different medical marijuana grow operations where they stole over 100 marijuana plants.

While Blackwell was awaiting trial, he reportedly convinced another suspect to write a false letter saying that he was not involved.

The letter was given to Blackwell’s attorney for use in court, but under oath, the witness admitted the letter was false.

