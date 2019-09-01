- Advertisement -
Man Sent Back to China After Body Armor Found at Airport

A Chinese man found to have body armor in his luggage at Detroit’s metropolitan airport has been returned to China.

According to customs and border protection officials, the man had just arrived from Beijing.

And during a search, agents located what was described as undeclared armor and other tactical apparel.

Investigators say the man had been staying in the Detroit area.

Upon searching his home, an assault rifle, multiple handguns, and high-capacity magazines were found.

The man was not identified.

