Man Sends Clare. Co Police on Two Police Chases

Authorities say they got in two car chases with the same suspect this week.

During the 30 minute chase between Clare County police and this man Edward Priest, police say they lost sight of the vehicle.

They then found Priest for the second time and another 15 minute chase ensued before his vehicle ran out of gas in Gladwin County.

Priest is now charged with running from police and the passenger in his car Kasey Newcombe is charged with aiding and abetting.

Both are being charges are four-time repeat offenders.