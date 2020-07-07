Man Safe After Mobile Home Fire, Neighboring Home Damaged

A man is safe after a mobile home fire right here in Cadillac.

Authorities say they were called to Sundberg St., and once they arrived at the scene there was a large amount of fire and smoke.

The occupant of the mobile home was able to escape before the fire became fatal and was uninjured.

Firefighters say the fire was so strong that it melted the siding of a neighboring mobile home. ‘

Authorities were able to put the fire out, but there was major damage to the home.