Man Rescued After Getting Stranded At Bottom of Mason Co. Cliff

Fire crews were called to rescue a man stranded at the bottom of a cliff in Mason County Thursday.

Around mid-morning, Pere Marquette Township firefighters were called to the area known as “Peter Pan Land” off lakeshore drive.

On Scene, they found a man who was unable to reach the top after going down the cliff with friends.

He was not injured, but needed help getting back to the top of the cliff.

Crews soon deployed a rope and were able to help the man.

Rescue crews recommend always being prepared for the weather and terrain you are navigating.

They say it does not take much for someone to get stuck, fall down, or end up in the water.