Man Reclining in Passenger Seat of Crashed Car Arrested For Drunk Driving

A driver was arrested for drunk driving after police located his vehicle in the ditch and he was reclining in the passenger seat.

It happened in Leelanau County on Monday around quarter after six in the morning.

Deputies were called to the report of vehicle in the ditch off North Jacobson Road, near East McKeese Road.

When they got there deputies say they found the vehicle, and the only person in it was a 38-year-old man from Hudsonville, who was reclined in the passenger seat.

He reportedly told deputies that he had been traveling on North Jacobson when he didn’t make it around a curve, ending up in the ditch.

While talking to him deputies say they could smell alcohol and saw other signs of intoxication.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving and lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.

He has one prior drunk driving conviction from 2004.