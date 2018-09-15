Man Receives “Life Threatening” Head Injuries in Cadillac Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Cadillac.

At around 6:39 Saturday night, officers responded to N. Mitchell St. just north of River St. for the report of a motorcycle accident.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows that a motorcycle was going north on Mitchell St. when the driver lost control.

The driver, identified as a 65 year-old Fife Lake man, was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and sustained life threatening head injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.