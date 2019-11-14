Louisiana Man On The Run Arrested In Grand Traverse Co.

State police busted a man on the run from the law in Louisiana.

That’s after they found him hiding in Grand Traverse County.

The U.S Marshall’s service reached out to the MSP fugitive team about a 34-year-old wanted out of New Orleans.

Facing several felony charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon, carrying concealed, extortion and resisting arrest.

Investigators say the man, whom they haven’t named had not contacts in northern Michigan to speak of.

He rekindled a relationship with a classmate from down south.

That led them to him, making the arrest Wednesday without incident on miller road near Buckley.

Investigators say he’s in Grand Traverse for now, but will be send back to New Orleans to face those charges.