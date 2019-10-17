Man Missing Since Wednesday Found in Emmet County

A man missing since Wednesday night in Emmet County has been found safe.

At around 4 o’clock that afternoon, a 21-year-old Devin Daily of Brutus called his father, telling him that his truck had broken down.

Daily was stranded on a two-track one mile from his home near Phelps Rd. and Ary Rd. in Maple Township.

Devin’s father told him to stay in the truck, but Devin told his father that he was going to walk through the woods to their house.

When his father found the truck, Devin was not there.

Devin’s phone was last pinged in the area of his truck and rescue workers immediately began a search.

Then, at around 11:25 Thursday morning, a volunteer firefighter found Devin near Colp Rd.

The firefighter spoke to Devin, who appeared disoriented but was in good health.

He was hospitalized for evaluation.