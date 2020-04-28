- Advertisement -
Man Leads Newaygo Co. Police on Car Chase, Runs into Woods

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 28, 2020
A man is now in Newaygo County custody after leading police on a chase through the woods.

Police say they tried to stop a 35-year-old man from Sand Lake on East 112th Street during a chase where speeds reached over 80 miles per hour.

After crashing his car on Stanton Road near Newcosta the man got out of his car and ran into the woods.

K9’s went through a lengthy search in the swampy woods to find the man, and he was finally arrested and taken to Newaygo County Jail.

The suspect who was already on parole now faces new charges for meth possession and running away from police.

