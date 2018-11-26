Man Killed in ATV Crash After Hitting Deer in Mason County

A man is dead after an ORV crash involving a deer in Mason County.

At 7:37 Sunday morning, rescue crews responded to the report of a man lying in the road, unresponsive on Stephens Rd. south of US-10.

An investigation found that 43 year-old Nolan Crawford of Custer was driving a Polaris ATV south on Stephens Rd. when he hit a deer.

The crash caused Crawford to lose control of his ATV, which rolled over and threw him.

Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet was was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Sadly though, according to the sheriff, two of the firefighters that were among the first on scene were Crawford’s brother and father.