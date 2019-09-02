Man Killed After Falling Out of Pickup Bed in Mason County

A man is dead following an accident in Mason County over the weekend.

According to sheriff Kim Cole, it happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Young Road, east of Landon Road in Branch Township.

A preliminary investigation found that a pickup was east on Young Road when the 42-year-old driver’s sandal became stuck on the gas pedal.

Deputies say several people were riding in the back on the bed and tailgate of the pickup.

One of those people, a 47-year-old man from Crystal, fell off the pickup and onto the road.

Investigators believe he hit his head on the pavement, killing him.

Sheriff Cole tells MI News 26 that those over the age of 18 can ride in the back of a pickup, but speeds must be under 15 miles per hour.

Speed was cited as a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.