Man Injured in Explosion at Mesick Mushroom Cap Motel

A man was hospitalized following what was reported as an explosion in Mesick.

At around 10 p.m. Friday night, Wexford County deputies and fire crews responded to the Mushroom Cap Motel.

It was reported that an explosion occurred inside the building – injuring one man.

That man was taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and a cause has not been released.

We do know, however, that the building was damaged as a result.