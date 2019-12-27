- Advertisement -
Man in Oscoda Co. Custody for Allegedly Stealing a Truck Back in February

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 27, 2019
An Oscoda County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car owned by a business.

Authorities say this man, Blake Allen Smith, is responsible for the theft of a Ford F-250 that happened in February of this year.

The vehicle was found a few days after being reported missing, the people driving it said they did not steal it but knew who did, that’s when Smith was identified.

Authorities say Smith was staying at a residence in Romulus.

It wasn’t until December that Smith was located and sent to Oscoda County.

He now faces a five-year felony.

