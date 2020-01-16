Man in Custody After Stealing a Car Back in December

After a lengthy investigation police finally have a man in custody for a car theft that happened back in December.

The victim of the theft, told police he posted a car for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and thought he had a potential buyer.

That buyer being this man Trever Kibby-Boron.

The victim says Kibby-Boron haD a person drop him off, and asked to test the truck, but when he test drove the truck he never came back.

Authorities tracked down Kibby-Boron, arrested him and took him to Otsego to face charges.