Man in Custody After Shooting in Roscommon Township

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 13, 2020
A person of interest is in custody after a shooting in Roscommon Township. 

Witnesses say they saw two vehicles flee after hearing gunshots on West Houghton Lake Drive in Roscommon Township. 

Authorities say the shooter, shot out the windows of a home–and after further investigation the primary suspect a 51-year-old man from Roscommon was arrested. 

The suspect also had bond violations after he was found in possession of drugs and marijuana. 

After getting a search warrant authorities found a double-barrel shotgun and spent shells–they also found a car wash broom the believed was used to break the windows at the home. 

Authorities say the investigation on the shooting is still underway and further charges have yet to be made.

