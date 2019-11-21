- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man in Crawford Co. Custody for Driving Drunk

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 21, 2019
186 Views
0

A man is in deep trouble and it’s not his first time around the block.

David Lance is in Crawford County custody for allegedly driving drunk for not the first but third time.

Troopers say they observed lance leaving a business on M-72 in Grayling Township, where he made a turn so wide he went into the other side of traffic.

Allegedly Lance made multiple moving violations weaving in and out of lanes.

Authorities gave Lance a sobriety test and he was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

He faces a felony for OWI 3rd offense his next court date is November 26th.

Post Views: 186



Trending Now
MSP Looking for Theft Suspect in Newaygo County
Remington Hernandez November 17, 2019
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Man in Crawford Co. Custody for Driving Drunk
Share No Comment