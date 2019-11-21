Man in Crawford Co. Custody for Driving Drunk

A man is in deep trouble and it’s not his first time around the block.

David Lance is in Crawford County custody for allegedly driving drunk for not the first but third time.

Troopers say they observed lance leaving a business on M-72 in Grayling Township, where he made a turn so wide he went into the other side of traffic.

Allegedly Lance made multiple moving violations weaving in and out of lanes.

Authorities gave Lance a sobriety test and he was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

He faces a felony for OWI 3rd offense his next court date is November 26th.