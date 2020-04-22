- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man in Clare Co. Jail After Shooting Gun in Home, Threatening to Shoot Others

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 22, 2020
230 Views
0

A man is now in Clare County Jail for allegedly shooting a gun and threatening to shoot others.

Police say,  Michael Blake was drunk and shot a gun at a home in Hayes Township.

The victim says, he also threatened to shoot them with a gun and that is when they called police.

When police arrived at the scene they arrested Blake and took him to Clare County Jail.

He now faces multiple charges, including two felonies and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Post Views: 230



Trending Now
Cadillac Man Dead After Single Vehicle Rollover Crash
Sierra Searcy April 21, 2020
Traverse City Man Arrested for Suspected Drunk Driving and Break-Ins
Sierra Searcy April 16, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Man in Clare Co. Jail After Shooting Gun in Home, Threatening to Shoot Others
Share No Comment