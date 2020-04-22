Man in Clare Co. Jail After Shooting Gun in Home, Threatening to Shoot Others

A man is now in Clare County Jail for allegedly shooting a gun and threatening to shoot others.

Police say, Michael Blake was drunk and shot a gun at a home in Hayes Township.

The victim says, he also threatened to shoot them with a gun and that is when they called police.

When police arrived at the scene they arrested Blake and took him to Clare County Jail.

He now faces multiple charges, including two felonies and is being held on a $50,000 bond.