Man in Clare Co. Custody for Stolen Motorcycle and Explosive Materials

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 26, 2020
Police say this man Scott Jones stole a motorcycle and materials to make explosives and he now faces multiple charges.

Jones was arrested after a traffic stop in Lincoln Township Monday night.

Police say when they pulled Jones over they found a stolen motorcycle in the back of his truck along with a handgun with no serial numbers, a grenade and other explosive materials.

Tuesday police say they found another gun and more explosives in a car parked in Roscommon.

