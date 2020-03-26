Man in Clare Co. Custody for Stolen Motorcycle and Explosive Materials
Posted On March 26, 2020
Police say this man Scott Jones stole a motorcycle and materials to make explosives and he now faces multiple charges.
Jones was arrested after a traffic stop in Lincoln Township Monday night.
Police say when they pulled Jones over they found a stolen motorcycle in the back of his truck along with a handgun with no serial numbers, a grenade and other explosive materials.
Tuesday police say they found another gun and more explosives in a car parked in Roscommon.