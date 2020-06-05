Man in Charlevoix Co. Jail After Allegedly Stabbing His Roommate

A man may be spending sometime behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in Charlevoix County.

The stabbing stemmed from an argument over money and possible eviction.

Police were called out to the scene to a home on Wilson Street on Tuesday and when they arrived the say the suspect still had the knife.

The suspect was being restrained by other people and police found a man with knife wounds.

Police say the suspect assaulted his roommate with his roommate with a knife and damaged the building and vehicles.

The suspect is now charges with assault with intent to murder, as well as being a repeat offender fourth offense.