Man Hospitalized, Horse Dead and Buggy Destroyed After Hit and Run in Gladwin Co.

A horse dead, a buggy destroyed and a man injured in a ditch, this is all after a hit and run in Gladwin County.

Authorities say a man may face charges after a horse was found dead on South Bard Road on Tuesday.

Police say the Amish buggy was hit from behind by a truck that left the scene.

The victim a 20-year-old man from Gladwin, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation authorities were able to track down the man responsible for the crash–who did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending criminal charges and he is only being described as a 30-year-old man whose license was denied and revoked.