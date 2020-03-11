Man Hospitalized for Possible Life-Threatening Injuries After Car Crash in Isabella Co.

A man was hospitalized yesterday after his car rolled over three times in Isabella County.

Police say the 40-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was on E Grand River Road when he lost control of his car and left the roadway.

His car then rolled over multiple times and was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities believe the man was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The victim was treated at the scene and later hospitalized for life threatening injuries.