Man Hospitalized For Hypothermia After Crash Into Mason County River
Posted On December 27, 2018
A man was hospitalized for hypothermia after his vehicle ended up in the Big Sable River.
At around 9:25 Wednesday morning, Mason County deputies responded to the Ludington State Park boat launch.
There had been a report that a vehicle was in the water and had burned.
An elderly man was also found sitting on a bench nearby.
According to deputies, it appeared that sometime during the night or early morning hours, the driver became confused.
The elderly Mason County man was driving on a paved trail within Ludington State Park when his vehicle ended up in the river.
He was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for hypothermia.