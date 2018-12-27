Man Hospitalized For Hypothermia After Crash Into Mason County River

A man was hospitalized for hypothermia after his vehicle ended up in the Big Sable River.

At around 9:25 Wednesday morning, Mason County deputies responded to the Ludington State Park boat launch.

There had been a report that a vehicle was in the water and had burned.

An elderly man was also found sitting on a bench nearby.

According to deputies, it appeared that sometime during the night or early morning hours, the driver became confused.

The elderly Mason County man was driving on a paved trail within Ludington State Park when his vehicle ended up in the river.

He was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for hypothermia.