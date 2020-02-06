Man Hospitalized After Semi-Truck Accident on Mecosta Co.

A man crashed his semi-truck after suffering a medical emergency while driving.

Authorities say the man was on 8 Mile Rd. near 230th Avenue in Mecosta Township when the crash happened.

The victim a 67-year-old man from Howard City was driving his semi-truck when he suddenly had a medical emergency, causing him to cross the center line, hitting a utility pole.

He then went down into a ditch and then into a swamp.

The man was taken to the hospital for injuries.