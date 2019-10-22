- Advertisement -
Man Found with Crying Woman Inside Grand Traverse Co. Shed Arrested for Domestic Assault

Staff Writer Posted On October 22, 2019
A bizarre situation unfolded inside a Grand Traverse County shed Monday and ended with a man’s arrest for domestic assault.

Three separate 911 calls had East Bay Township Community Police responding.

A 17-year-old witness — reportedly telling police her father had assaulted his girlfriend.

When deputies pulled up to the scene, they heard a woman crying inside a shed…

When they called out and asked the people inside to come out, deputies found the man had barricaded the door.

As they tried to open it, they heard the suspect yelling profanities as the woman continued crying.

Deputies say the man then came out, fists raised, still yelling…

The woman inside — in the fetal position, crying under a shelving unit.

They ultimately had to use tasers to bring the suspect down.

EMS came to check him out, before taking him to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

