Man Found Guilty of Shooting Saginaw Township Officer

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 5, 2019
A mid-Michigan man was found guilty for shooting a Saginaw police officer and more than two dozen other crimes.

Joshua Rosebush was convicted on 26 charges Friday.

Including a count of attempted murder, which could get him a sentence of life in prison.

Rosebush was accused of shooting Saginaw Township officer Jeff Koenig during a traffic stop in January of this year.

He fled the scene and committed several other crimes, including stealing two other vehicles, before he was apprehended.

