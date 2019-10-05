Man Found Guilty of Shooting Saginaw Township Officer
October 5, 2019
A mid-Michigan man was found guilty for shooting a Saginaw police officer and more than two dozen other crimes.
Joshua Rosebush was convicted on 26 charges Friday.
Including a count of attempted murder, which could get him a sentence of life in prison.
Rosebush was accused of shooting Saginaw Township officer Jeff Koenig during a traffic stop in January of this year.
He fled the scene and committed several other crimes, including stealing two other vehicles, before he was apprehended.