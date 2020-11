A 60-year-old man was found dead on the side of the road Saturday morning.

Around 10:13 a.m. Lake County police say they were called to 96th Street and Lakeola Road for a report of a dead man.

Police say the man’s death appears to be suspicious but the investigation is still underway.

Detectives ask if you have any information on this incident to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 231-745-2712.