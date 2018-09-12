- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Driver Flown to Hospital After Crashing Into Tree

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 12, 2018
908 Views
0

One person was flown to the hospital after an crash in Wexford County.

It happened at around 1:40 Wednesday afternoon on 35 1/2 Rd. in Selma Township.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know that the driver crashed into a tree.

EMS responded to the scene and took them to the Wexford County Airport, where they were flown to a hospital.

The driver’s condition is currently unknown.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

Post Views: 908



Trending Now
Free Junior Hunting Licenses at all Meijer Stores September 14-15
Jessica Mojonnier September 10, 2018
Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher Announces Retirement
Remington Hernandez September 11, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Driver Flown to Hospital After Crashing Into Tree
Share No Comment