Driver Flown to Hospital After Crashing Into Tree

One person was flown to the hospital after an crash in Wexford County.

It happened at around 1:40 Wednesday afternoon on 35 1/2 Rd. in Selma Township.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know that the driver crashed into a tree.

EMS responded to the scene and took them to the Wexford County Airport, where they were flown to a hospital.

The driver’s condition is currently unknown.

We’ll update you as we learn more.