Driver Flown to Hospital After Crashing Into Tree
Posted On September 12, 2018
One person was flown to the hospital after an crash in Wexford County.
It happened at around 1:40 Wednesday afternoon on 35 1/2 Rd. in Selma Township.
Details are limited at this time, but we do know that the driver crashed into a tree.
EMS responded to the scene and took them to the Wexford County Airport, where they were flown to a hospital.
The driver’s condition is currently unknown.
We’ll update you as we learn more.