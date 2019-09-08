Man Finds Dynamite in Storage Unit, Takes it to Houghton Lake MSP Post

Friday, a slew of bomb threats across Northern Michigan had the State Police on alert.

But an unrelated case out of Houghton Lake didn’t have troopers going far to handle it.

Troopers report that the bomb squad was called to the post when a resident brought in what appeared to be a half stick of dynamite.

The man reportedly found it while cleaning a storage unit.

The State Police urge you not to touch or transport items like dynamite.

They say to call authorities from a safe distance.