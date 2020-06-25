Man Files Lawsuit Against Clare Co. Sergeant

A man has filed a lawsuit against a Clare County sergeant.

The man says he was stunned with a taser while already in handcuffs and in custody.

Byron Clemons filed the lawsuit against Sergeant Aaron Miller in Bay City.

The lawsuit claims that the officer used excessive force, when his hands were already cuffed behind his back.

The lawsuit states Clemons was pushed into a restraint chair after asking officers to videotape his jail booking.

Clemons is currently on parole.

He was previously sentenced back in 2018 to two to 30 years in prison on convictions of third-offense domestic violence, assaulting a jail or prison employee, and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police.