Man Facing Drug Charges in Connection to Crash that Killed Mason County Teen

An arrest has been made in connection to the crash that killed a Mason County teen last year.

That accident happened October 7th of 2017 at the intersection of US-31 and Sugar Grove Rd in Mason County’s Sherman Township.

Deputies say 16 year-old Henry MacDougall of Ludington didn’t stop at the intersection and pulled out in front of a semi.

The semi hit MacDougall’s car, which went under the trailer and was dragged down the road.

MacDougall was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Now, the Mason County Sheriff has arrested 52 year-old Paul James Saya, the owner of a home MacDougall was at just prior to the accident.

He’s been charged with maintaining a drug house and possession of marijuana or synthetic equivalents.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says concerned citizens gave detectives a snapchat recording showing MacDougall ingesting THC wax, otherwise known as dabbing, around an hour before the accident that claimed his life.

MacDougall’s toxicology results did show he had THC in his system during the crash.

Another warrant was also issued for the 52 year-old’s son, although he has yet to be arrested.

At this time, Sheriff Cole says it is unknown if the man or his son gave MacDougall the THC Wax.