Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Possessing Child Porn

A man is behind bars for allegedly possessing child porn.

On August 29th, Emmet County deputies learned that 47 year-old Richard Allen Hood Jr., a convicted sex offender, allegedly had child pornography and a gun.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation and obtained search warrants for Hood’s computers and cell phones.

Evidence seized during the search was submitted to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit in Traverse City for analysis.

Hood was then arrested and now faces 14 charges, including possession of child sexually abusive material, felon in possession of a firearm, and using a computer in a crime.

He remains lodged in the Emmet County Jail on a $200,000 bond.