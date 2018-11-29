Man Facing Charges After Crash That Injured Bicyclist in Emmet County

A man has turned himself in after an accident that seriously injured a bicyclist.

40 year-old Adam Call of Harbor Springs is facing a charge of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function.

The charge stems from a crash on W. Robinson Rd. back in July.

Deputies say Call hit a bicyclist riding on the shoulder with his pickup.

That bicyclist, 56 year-old Scott Hayes, also of Harbor Springs, was taken to Mclaren hospital in Petoskey.

Call was lodged in the Emmet County Jail, but was released on a $5,000 bond.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.