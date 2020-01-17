Man Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison for Child Porn

30 years in prison may be the reality for a Gladstone man, who was arrested for child porn.

After a tip given to police, Corey Savola is behind bars for possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Delta County man, the home was searched and authorities found evidence on multiple computers and other internet-capable devices.

Savola now faces four counts for child porn, one count child sexually abusive activity and five counts using a computer to commit a crime.

With all of the charges combined, he faces up to 30 years in prison and has a 400 thousand dollar cash bond.