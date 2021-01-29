- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Faces Three Felonies After Crash in Emmet County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 29, 2021
883 Views
0

An Alanson man faces multiple felonies after causing a crash in Littlefield Township back in December. 

Authorities say it happened when the suspect Tim Lutz tried to pass a vehicle, lost control, and crashed into a Subaru head on. 

As a result, both the driver of the Subaru and Lutz were injured. 

Both were taken to the hospital. 

After further investigation authorities issued a warrant for Lutz’s arrest. 

He was arrested Wednesday and now faces a slew of charges. 

Charges include selling a controlled substance, driving drunk and reckless driving. 

Lutz is in Emmet County Jail and has a $50,000 bond. 

 

Post Views: 883



Trending Now
Cadillac Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Neighbor
Catilynn Fogarty January 25, 2021
Chicago Man Sentenced Up to 50 Years in Prison for Mt. Pleasant Murder
Catilynn Fogarty January 28, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Man Faces Three Felonies After Crash in Emmet County
Share No Comment