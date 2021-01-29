Man Faces Three Felonies After Crash in Emmet County
Posted On January 29, 2021
883 Views0
An Alanson man faces multiple felonies after causing a crash in Littlefield Township back in December.
Authorities say it happened when the suspect Tim Lutz tried to pass a vehicle, lost control, and crashed into a Subaru head on.
As a result, both the driver of the Subaru and Lutz were injured.
Both were taken to the hospital.
After further investigation authorities issued a warrant for Lutz’s arrest.
He was arrested Wednesday and now faces a slew of charges.
Charges include selling a controlled substance, driving drunk and reckless driving.
Lutz is in Emmet County Jail and has a $50,000 bond.