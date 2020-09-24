Man Faces Larceny, Retail Fraud After Stealing From Chippewa County Gas Stations

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says on September 20, a man drove to a Chippewa County gas station and was acting very suspicious.

The man entered the gas station a few times and was standing at the cash register as the clerks were processing some of the cash behind the counter.

The man waited for just the right moment and then reached across and grabbed the cash from behind the counter and ran out of the store. The Sheriff’s Office was able to get a good description of the suspect and his vehicle from the surveillance video. Then on September 23, a Trident Detective saw the suspect driving his vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie. Detectives followed the suspect to a housing complex where they made contact and the man was arrested. An investigation shows Andrew Michael Paul also stole a carton of cigarettes from another gas station just minutes earlier. Paul faces 1 count of Larceny from a Building, which is a Felony and 2 Retail Fraud Charges. Paul was arraigned and given a cash bond with tether.