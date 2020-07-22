Man Faces Kidnapping, Torture Charges After Grand Traverse Co. Amber Alert

A 20-year-old man faces charges for kidnapping and torture after triggering a statewide Amber Alert.

Police say, this man Brandon Reyes, attacked 15-year-old Anna Mae Taylor and her 13-year-old sister with a hammer Sunday.

The Amber Alert was issued after the suspect allegedly kidnapped the girl and left Garfield Township.

Authorities say the 15-year-old girl was hurt and unresponsive when they found her.

Officials say the injuries she had were life threatening and she may not have survived if not found.