Man Faces Kidnapping, Torture Charges After Grand Traverse Co. Amber Alert
Posted On July 22, 2020
A 20-year-old man faces charges for kidnapping and torture after triggering a statewide Amber Alert.
Police say, this man Brandon Reyes, attacked 15-year-old Anna Mae Taylor and her 13-year-old sister with a hammer Sunday.
The Amber Alert was issued after the suspect allegedly kidnapped the girl and left Garfield Township.
Authorities say the 15-year-old girl was hurt and unresponsive when they found her.
Officials say the injuries she had were life threatening and she may not have survived if not found.