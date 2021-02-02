- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Faces Conviction After Mutilating A Dog

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 2, 2021
478 Views
0

A 22-year-old Athens man is facing up to 10 years in prison after mutilating a dog.

Erik Paul Taylor is on trial and facing convictions after reportedly torturing and killing a 5-month- old Black Labrador/Treeing Walker Coonhound that belonged to his sister-in-law.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was called by the owner. The dog had been mutilated and killed with a chainsaw and sexually assaulted.

Taylor has not been convicted yet.

We will keep you updated on the details.

Post Views: 478



Trending Now
Twin Lake Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth, Caught with Several Grams and Large Amount of Money
Catilynn Fogarty January 28, 2021
Chicago Man Sentenced Up to 50 Years in Prison for Mt. Pleasant Murder
Catilynn Fogarty January 28, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Man Faces Conviction After Mutilating A Dog
Share No Comment