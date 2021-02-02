Man Faces Conviction After Mutilating A Dog

A 22-year-old Athens man is facing up to 10 years in prison after mutilating a dog.

Erik Paul Taylor is on trial and facing convictions after reportedly torturing and killing a 5-month- old Black Labrador/Treeing Walker Coonhound that belonged to his sister-in-law.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was called by the owner. The dog had been mutilated and killed with a chainsaw and sexually assaulted.

Taylor has not been convicted yet.

We will keep you updated on the details.